Assam MLAs to visit Himachal Pradesh to study monkey sterilisation programme

Seeking a permanent solution to the growing monkey menace in Assam, a six-member delegation of Assam Legislative Assembly members will visit Himachal Pradesh to study the state’s monkey sterilisation programme and other measures adopted to control the problem.

According to an official communication from the Parliamentary Affairs Department, the delegation has been nominated to undertake a visit to Himachal Pradesh to study the monkey sterilisation programme and other measures being implemented there to address the monkey menace.

The six-member delegation comprises Mrinal Saikia, Rupjyoti Kurmi, Dhiraj Gowala, Prakash Das, Rupesh Gowala and Mridul Dutta.

The visit is aimed at examining Himachal Pradesh’s experience in controlling the monkey population through sterilisation and understanding measures that could potentially be adopted in Assam.

The move comes amid concerns over increasing instances of monkey-related nuisance in several parts of Assam. The state is also expected to begin a monkey sterilisation programme from this year, with the exercise being considered as a long-term population-control measure.

The nominated legislators are expected to study the implementation process, related management measures and other interventions adopted by Himachal Pradesh before assessing their applicability to Assam.