Assam: Mob sets e-rickshaw ablaze after alleged goat theft attempt in Moran

Tension erupted in Betoni Majgaon village in Moran’s Khowang area after an alleged attempt to steal goats triggered mob violence, with an e-rickshaw allegedly used by the suspects set on fire and one of the men seriously injured.

According to local reports, two men arrived in the Kaloulowa village area in a battery-operated e-rickshaw and allegedly attempted to steal goats. Local residents reportedly caught one of the suspects red-handed and tied him up.

The detained man was identified as Hirakjyoti Baruah.

Meanwhile, the second suspect allegedly tried to flee in the e-rickshaw but was intercepted by residents at Betoni Majgaon. An enraged crowd allegedly set the vehicle on fire and assaulted the man.

The injured suspect reportedly suffered a serious cut to one hand after being attacked with a sharp weapon. He was subsequently referred to Assam Medical College and Hospital (AMCH) in Dibrugarh in critical condition.

Moran Police reached the spot and took custody of the suspect who had been detained by residents. Police have initiated an investigation into the incident.

Further details regarding the identities of both suspects and the circumstances leading to the violence are awaited.

The attack was also accompanied by reports of an ambush at Tapon Liangmai village.

Meanwhile, the Working Committee of the Joint Tribes Council (JTC-Manipur), representing the Inpui, Liangmai, Rongmei and Zeme communities, announced that post-mortem examinations of the deceased would remain suspended until Ajinbou's missing head was recovered and returned to his family for a dignified burial.

The committee issued a 48-hour ultimatum to the governments of India and Manipur, demanding the recovery of the missing remains and the arrest of Thangboi Kipgen, David Hangsing and Dr Sailen Haokip, whom it named in its statement as alleged main perpetrators. The allegations against the named individuals have not been independently established.

