Assam: Mobile awareness van campaign launched in Baksa to promote child protection

A 90-day Mobile Awareness Van Campaign under the initiative “Xurashita Shaisab Sunali Axom” was launched on February 19, in Assam's Baksa district to promote child protection and work towards a Baal Vivah Mukta Bharat.

The campaign is being organised by the District Child Protection Unit (DCPU), Baksa, in collaboration with ACRD NGO, Baksa. It aims to spread awareness about child rights, prevent child marriage, and ensure a safe and happy childhood for every child.

The awareness van was flagged off by Executive Member (A&H), BTC, Agustus Tigga, at the District Centre, Baksa. Speaking on the occasion, he said that everyone in society must work together to protect children and stop child marriage. He also highlighted the need to organise awareness programmes in schools so that students understand the harmful effects and legal issues related to child marriage and become more aware and responsible.

Officials from DCPU, representatives of ACRD NGO, and other stakeholders were present during the programme.