Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma today while attending a video conference with the district commissioners announced that mobile internet services will remain shut down in 100 metres periphery of exam centres for three hours, on August 21 and 28.

This announcement comes in the backdrop of the impending recruitment exam for nearly 30,000 posts of grade III and IV that will be held in the districts on August 21 and 28.

To ensure smooth conduct of exams, CM Sarma asked the concerned authorities to ban mobile internet service during the examination hours in 100 metres periphery of exam centres across 25 districts having examination centres.

A total of 14 lakh applicants will be appearing for the recruitment exam. While addressing the DCs and other stakeholders via video conference, CM Sarma added, "Let the mobile internet services be shut down for at least three hours during the examination in the exam centres on the respective days.”

CM Sarma also discussed the SOPs that the candidates as well as the invigilators will be adhering to during the examination. CM Sarma also urged the DCs to follow the SOPs strictly and with appropriate security measures in place, leaving no scope for paper leak or cheating during the exam.

He also requested the DGP to place an officer with the sub-inspector rank in each state centre urging all officials to have no tolerance for anyone who engages in unethical behaviour, such as distributing rumours about the hiring process.