Customers will have to be careful from now on while going to mobile SIM retail outlets and making mobile SIMs.

Maybe the employees working at the retail store may put you in great danger with SIM prepared using customer's documents without the knowledge.

One such case of fraudulently generating a mobile sim using a customer's documents has recently come to light.

Such a horrific incident took place at Jio's retail shop on Thana Road in Howly town of Barpeta.

Also Read: Assam: 10 arrested for supplying pre-activated SIM cards to Pakistani agents

A man named Barkat Ali of Iterbi village in Howly had gone to the Jio office to replace a Jio SIM card.

Speaking to the media, Ali said, "I have come here to replace my SIM and later I got to know the executive has made another SIM using my documents."

Mithu Das, an executive working at the Jio retailer in Howly, activated another Jio SIM afresh using the customer's identity, photos and documents.

The manager of The Jio Retailer in Howly has already taken over the responsibility by commenting that he had gone wrong in front of the media in connection with the incident.

Meanwhile, the aggrieved customer approached the police seeking a proper probe into the incident.

Speaking to the media, one of the staff at the mobile outlet said, "We admit that without the knowledge of the customer, one cannot make an alternative SIM...we have already raised the issue in our head office and further action will be taken."

Assam Police on March 14 arrested one person from Morigaon’s Moirabari area on suspicion of supplying pre-activated SIM cards to Pakistani agents.

The police conducted a raid at Langer Badi in Moirabari upon receiving inputs and seized 438 SIM cards from one Mofidul Islam.

Meanwhile, the police have taken Islam into custody. An investigation has been initiated into the incident.

Earlier, a crime branch team stumbled upon a racket involved in procuring SIM cards from different service providers fraudulently and supplying those to some Pakistani agents.

As per police, 10 persons have been apprehended in an operation carried out in the Nagaon and Morigaon Districts of Assam.

The arrest comes after an operation was launched by Addl. SP (Crime), SDPO Kaliabor and several police officers of Nagaon District.