The Director General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) has granted approval for the restoration of runway 05 threshold for Mohanbari Airport. This restoration paves the way for the revival of the pre-existing runway length of 1830 meters, along with the reinstatement of the Instrument Landing System (ILS) facility, greatly enhancing the airport's operational capabilities.

Previously, the threshold had been displaced by 150 meters to accommodate the merging of the runway, which resulted in the suspension of the ILS facility. However, with the successful completion of the runway merger project, the airport is now poised for substantial improvements in its infrastructure.

The restoration of the runway threshold will not only bring back the original 1830-meter runway but also enable the reactivation of the ILS facility, a critical component for ensuring the safety and efficiency of flights. This development is expected to boost the airport's capacity and enhance its appeal to both airlines and passengers.

Additionally, the Airports Authority of India (AAI) has been actively working on providing a new and upgraded ILS facility tailored to the 2290-meter runway length. Most of the necessary infrastructural work has already been completed, setting the stage for the installation, testing, optimization, and commissioning of the system. The entire process is slated for completion by March 2024.