On December 29, 2023, the United Liberation Front of Asom (ULFA) achieved a historic milestone as it formally inked a peace accord with the Government of India and the state of Assam. The signing ceremony, attended by Home Minister Amit Shah and Assam's Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, marked the end of four decades of conflict in the northeastern state.

ULFA General Secretary Anup Chetiya, expressing the significance of the moment, stated, "It's a momentous day for us because after 44 years, we have signed a peace agreement with the Government of India and Assam." The peace pact comes after 12 years of negotiations aimed at bringing an end to insurgency in Assam.

Earlier in the day , ULFA pro-talk faction leader Sashadhar Choudhary announced that the outfit would be disbanded within the next ten to fifteen days as per the agreement. Choudhary emphasized that they would not be entering politics and urged critics to focus on bringing ULFA-Independent chief Paresh Baruah into the mainstream.

"Those who are criticising us should go to the Government of India and convince them that Paresh Baruah must be brought back, and his demands must be complied with," said Choudhary. He challenged those seeking more provisions from the government to support Baruah in the armed struggle.

However, the path to lasting peace faces uncertainty as the ULFA (Independent) faction, led by Paresh Baruah, remains uninvolved in the peace accord. Baruah, advocating for Assam's sovereignty, believes that discussions on this matter are essential within the constitutional framework.

The peace pact includes a comprehensive package, addressing financial aspects, scrutinizing citizenship lists, implementing land reservation policies, and ensuring rights for indigenous communities. Despite these provisions, concerns have been raised about the effectiveness of the agreement without the involvement of Baruah's faction.