The District Commissioner of Assam's Cachar's, Mridul Yadav, on May 17, inaugurated a comprehensive health screening camp at the DC Office, officially launching the district’s month-long campaign for World Hypertension Day 2025.

Flanked by senior health officials and a dedicated team of medical staff, the District Commissioner presided over free screening for hypertension, diabetes, sickle cell anemia, and tuberculosis for all government employees, setting the tone for an ambitious outreach across the region.

Building on this momentum, similar camps will be rolled out at SM Dev Civil Hospital, all 41 Community Health Centres (CHCs) and Primary Health Centres (PHCs), as well as 271 Ayushman Arogya Mandirs and Sub-Centres throughout Cachar. In his address, DC Mridul Yadav urged every resident to take advantage of these free services, emphasizing that early detection of elevated blood pressure and glucose levels can be the difference between prevention and prolonged illness.

Dr. Khalida Sultana Ahmed, and Additional District Commissioner (Health), applauded the concerted efforts of the Health Department and underscored the campaign’s timely launch during the high-stress election period. She noted that while cardiovascular diseases remain India’s leading killer—with hypertension claiming over 1.6 million lives each year—the burden in Assam is particularly acute, affecting nearly one in five adults.

Running from May 17 to June 16, the initiative specifically targets individuals aged 30 and above, combining routine screenings with educational outreach to foster healthier lifestyles. Frontline health workers have been mobilized to ensure maximum participation, providing guidance on diet, exercise, and stress management.