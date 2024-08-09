The Assam Cabinet, in a move aimed at empowering local communities, has approved significant amendments to increase representation for the Moran and Matak communities in their respective autonomous councils.

The cabinet has given its nod to amend the Moran Autonomous Council Act, 2020 (as amended) and the Matak Autonomous Council Act, 2020 (as amended). These amendments will enhance the number of constituencies in both councils from the current 22 to 27, marking a substantial increase in representation.

Following the amendment, both General Councils will consist of 30 members each. Of these, 27 will be directly elected, while the government will nominate the remaining three. This structure aims to balance direct representation with governmental oversight.

The distribution of the 27 elected seats has been carefully planned to ensure fair representation. In both councils, 22 seats will be reserved for members of the Moran and Matak communities respectively.

Further, four seats will be reserved for women, promoting gender representation in local governance. The remaining one seat will be reserved for the general community, ensuring inclusivity in the council's composition.