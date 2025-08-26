Assam man, son killed in road accident on Moran bypass

A road accident on Assam’s Moran bypass near Khatkhati on Monday morning claimed the lives of a teenage school student and his father, who succumbed to his injuries after being critically injured.

The mishap took place when the Bolero pickup truck they were travelling in collided head-on with a Hyundai Exter.

According to police and eyewitnesses, the victim’s father, Khagen Baruah, a resident of Pani Tola, Moran, was driving his son, Jugal Kishore, a Class 8 student, to school when the accident occurred.

Jugal died on the spot, while Khagen Baruah, who was rushed to a nearby hospital in critical condition, later succumbed to his injuries.

Police suspect over-speeding as the cause of the collision. Locals alleged that accidents have become frequent in the area due to unchecked speeding and lack of proper traffic regulation.