Assam cabinet minister Pijush Hazarika has said that many more Congress leaders are on their way to the join the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

Speaking to media, Hazarika said that Congress has lost its way and is moving about aimless. He said that people are with BJP and seeing this, many Congress leaders are soon to jump ship to the saffron party.

Talking about the recent joining of former Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Kamal Medhi to the BJP, Hazarika said that Medhi has been inspired by the work that the party has done for the welfare of women. He said that it is clear that the BJP has worked a lot of empowering women in the state, and hence it has inspired leaders like Kamal Medhi to come forward and join the BJP. He also said that many more leaders are in the line to join the BJP in the coming days.

The Assam minister also said that the immense love and respect that people have for Prime Minsiter Narendra Modi is evident with the mammoth gathering that was witnessed at his public rally that took place in Guwahati on February 4.

He further said that scores of people turn up at the rallies of the BJP and this is because the party has worked for the benefit of the people. Hazarika said that this is also why the party is experiencing repeated electoral success in the state, as he alluded to the BJP's recent clean sweep of the North Cachar Hills Autonomous Council (NCHAC) elections.