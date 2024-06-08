The district commissioner of Morigaon, Debasish Sharma, has set June 20 as the deadline for contractors to complete water supply schemes under the Jal Jeevan Abhiyan.

He warned that failure to meet this deadline would result in action against the contractors or cancellation of the work.

Sharma communicated this during a meeting at the District Commissioner's office, emphasising the importance of timely completion of these schemes.

Contractors who have failed to meet deadlines were held accountable and criticised for their poor performance. Sharma highlighted the detrimental impact on society due to the delays and stated that no one has the right to deprive people of drinking water.

He condemned the practice of using influential people's names as excuses for not completing work and assured strict action against such behaviour.



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Executive Engineer Sarat Bora was instructed to submit a report on non-performing contractors, which will be forwarded to the Chief Minister of Assam.

The commissioner also ordered legal action against those obstructing water supply schemes over land or other issues.

Additional District Commissioner Dr Sangeeta Borthakur clarified that the monsoon season cannot be used as an excuse for delays. The work orders issued in October must be completed within the stipulated time.

Shah Mainuddin Dewan, Executive Engineer of the Dhing division, discussed various field issues. Under the Jal Jeevan Abhiyan, a target of 2,13,997 tap water connections was set for the Morigaon district, covering the Dhing division.

So far, 1,43,572 connections have been provided, with 70,425 still pending. The meeting was attended by officials from the Public Health Technical Department and numerous contractors.