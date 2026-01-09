Assam: Morigaon court convicts two in separate POCSO cases

A court in Assam’s Morigaon has convicted two accused in separate cases under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, sentencing them to rigorous imprisonment and imposing fines.

In the first case related to Laharighat Police Station, the accused, Rashidul Islam, was convicted under Section 8 of the POCSO Act and sentenced to four years of rigorous imprisonment, along with a fine of Rs 5,000, by the Additional Sessions Judge-cum-Special Judge (POCSO), Morigaon.

In another case, Ashraful Islam was convicted under Section 4 of the POCSO Act and sentenced to seven years of rigorous imprisonment with a fine of Rs 10,000. He was also convicted under Section 366 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and awarded an additional seven years of rigorous imprisonment along with a fine of Rs 5,000.