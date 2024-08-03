The Additional Sessions Judge-cum-Special Judge (POCSO) in Morigaon has sentenced Md. Jehirul Islam, a resident of Dohutihabi in Nellie, to a total of 13 years of rigorous imprisonment for multiple offenses under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offenses (POCSO) Act and the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

In a ruling delivered on August 3, 2024, N. A. Ahmed convicted Islam of charges including sections 354, 341 of the IPC, and section 8 of the POCSO Act. Islam was sentenced to five years' rigorous imprisonment and a fine of Rs 5,000 for the IPC section 354 offense. He faces an additional four years' rigorous imprisonment and a ₹5,000 fine for the POCSO Act section 8 offense. Additionally, he received a fine of ₹500 for the IPC section 341 offense, with an alternative sentence of 10 days simple imprisonment.

The sentences will run concurrently, and the period of one month and seven days already served by Islam will be set off against the imposed sentence. The court has directed the Superintendent of District Jail, Morigaon, to execute this order and ensure the convict’s transfer to jail for serving his sentence.