In a significant judgment, the Special POCSO Court in Morigaon convicted Afaj Ali under Sections 6 and 18 of the POCSO Act, sentencing him to 10 years of rigorous imprisonment along with a fine of Rs 10,000.

In default of payment, he will have to undergo an additional three months of imprisonment.

The verdict was delivered by Additional Sessions Judge-cum-Special Judge (POCSO), N. A. Ahmed, in connection with Morigaon PS Case No. 29/2023.



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The accused, a resident of Jajori Kamalapatti under Mikirbheta Police Station, was found guilty of committing offences under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.

The court also ruled that the period already spent by Afaj Ali in judicial custody—one year, one month, and 17 days—will be deducted from his total sentence.

Following the court order, the Superintendent of District Jail, Morigaon, has been directed to take custody of the convict and execute the sentence as per legal provisions.

This judgment reinforces the commitment of the judiciary to ensuring strict punishment for crimes against children under the POCSO Act.