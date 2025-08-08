Assam: Morigaon Cybercrime mastermind Sariful Islam arrested in Kolkata after years on the run

On August 8, Sariful Islam, the mastermind behind major cybercrime operations in Assam's Morigaon district, was arrested in Kolkata after evading authorities for nearly two and a half years.

The arrest was made by a special team of Morigaon Police with assistance from Kolkata Police, officials confirmed on Thursday.

Police sources said Sariful Islam had been operating from various locations across India while in hiding. The special operations team from Morigaon stayed in Kolkata for six days to track him down before apprehending him yesterday.

Multiple criminal cases have been registered against Islam at different police stations in connection with large-scale cyber fraud, through which he allegedly siphoned off crores of rupees.

Following a court directive, Morigaon Police have seized land he purchased in Morigaon town, suspected to have been acquired using illegal proceeds.

Police described Islam as a notorious and elusive figure in the cybercrime network, with operations extending beyond Assam to other parts of the country.

Investigations are ongoing to trace his associates and recover additional assets linked to the cyber fraud.