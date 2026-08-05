Assam: Morigaon DC reviews Nijut Moina scheme implementation, focuses on girls’ enrolment

Morigaon District Commissioner Srishti Singh, IAS, chaired a review meeting to assess the implementation of the Nijut Moina scheme in the district, with a focus on improving the enrolment and retention of girl students in educational institutions.

The meeting discussed measures to ensure the effective implementation of the scheme and strengthen coordination among schools and other educational institutions to make higher education more accessible to female students.

Additional District Commissioner Rakesh Deka, ACS, District Elementary Education Officer (DEEO), principals and headmasters of schools across Morigaon attended the meeting.

The district administration reiterated its commitment to supporting girls’ education and ensuring that eligible students benefit from the scheme, which aims to encourage young women to continue their studies and reduce barriers to higher education.