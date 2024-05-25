In response to the escalating temperatures and scorching heatwave conditions, educational institutions in Morigaon district have rescheduled their timings. The decision, aimed at prioritizing the well-being of students amidst the rising mercury levels, was announced by the District Commissioner, Morigaon.

Effective from May 25th, 2024, the new timings for schools across different categories have been officially communicated as follows:

• Lower Primary Schools: Operating from 7:30 A.M. to 11:30 A.M.

• Upper Primary Schools: Operational hours adjusted to 7:30 A.M. to 01:15 P.M.

• Secondary & Higher Secondary Schools: Timing rescheduled to 7:30 A.M. to 01:55 P.M.

This directive, bearing the approval of the District Commissioner, Morigaon, underscores the administration's commitment to safeguarding students' health and comfort during periods of extreme weather conditions.

The adjustment in school timings is intended to minimize students' exposure to the scorching heat, particularly during peak hours. By rescheduling the operational hours of educational institutions, authorities aim to create a conducive learning environment while ensuring students' well-being remains a top priority.

The announcement emphasizes that the revised timings will remain in effect until further notice, providing schools with the necessary flexibility to adapt their schedules accordingly. As the heatwave persists, the district administration urges students, parents, and educational stakeholders to adhere to the revised timings and take appropriate precautions to mitigate the adverse effects of soaring temperatures.