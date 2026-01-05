Assam: Morigaon district administration announces school closure on January 6 on account of severe cold wave

In view of the prevailing severe cold wave across Assam, the Morigaon district administration has ordered the closure of all schools in the district on January 6, prioritising the health and safety of students.



The decision was communicated through an official order issued on Monday, January 5 by District Inspector of Schools Apurba Thakuria, following approval from the District Commissioner. The directive has come into force with immediate effect.



According to the order, the closure will apply to all government, provincialised and private educational institutions in the district, including Lower Primary (LP), Upper Primary (UP), High Schools and Higher Secondary Schools.



However, the administration has clarified that the closure will not affect scheduled examinations. The Class X Pre-Board examinations slated for January 6 will be conducted as per the existing schedule at their respective examination centres.



Officials further noted that the fresh notification supersedes an earlier order issued in this regard, which has now been withdrawn.