In preparation for the Parliamentary Election vote counting on June 4, 2024, the District Commissioner of Morigaon, Assam, Devasish Sharma, IAS, has issued an order implementing several restrictions to ensure a peaceful process. These measures, enacted under Section 144 of the Criminal Procedure Code (Cr.P.C.), aim to maintain public tranquility and prevent any untoward incidents.

Key Restrictions Imposed:

Procession and sloganeering of any kind shall not be allowed within the premises of the counting centre. Use of P.A. System/loudspeakers and celebration by any political party or candidates shall not be allowed within the premises of the counting venue. Carrying of sticks either with or without flags, lathis, firearms, processions or big gathering within a radius of 1(One) K.M. from the counting centre is also prohibited. No victory procession/rallies by any candidate/political parties without prior approval of the District and Police Administration after the declaration of result shall be permissible within Morigaon district. In the premises of the Counting Hall, the following will apply:

Only individuals with valid ID cards issued by the District Election Officer or Returning Officers of 9 Nagaon HPC are permitted to enter the counting center premises.

Mobile phones and cameras are banned inside the counting center, with exceptions for media personnel authorized by the Election Commission of India (ECI). These media personnel may carry mobile phones and handheld cameras up to the media center within the counting premises, guided by the DIPRO as per ECI guidelines.

This order, passed ex-parte under Section 144 (2) Cr.P.C., takes immediate effect and will remain in force until the completion of the counting process. Violations of this order will result in prosecution under Section 188 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

The restrictions aim to create an environment conducive to the peaceful counting of votes, preventing noise pollution and potential disturbances. The administration urges the public to adhere to these guidelines to ensure a smooth and secure election process.

Given under the authority of District Magistrate Devasish Sharma, this order reflects the government's commitment to maintaining order and safety during a critical phase of the electoral process.