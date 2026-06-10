Assam: Morigaon district level advisory committee reviews RSETI performance, emphasises employment and self-employment outcomes

A meeting of the District Level Review and Advisory Committee (DLRAC) to assess the performance of the Rural Self Employment Training Institute (RSETI), Morigaon, for the quarters ending December 2025 and March 2026 of the financial year 2025-26 was held on Wednesday at the conference hall of the District Commissioner’s Office, Morigaon.

The meeting was chaired by District Commissioner Anamika Tewari, who underscored the importance of ensuring that skill development programmes translate into meaningful employment and self-employment opportunities for trainees.

Reviewing the performance of PNB-RSETI Morigaon, Tewari stated that training initiatives must ultimately lead to placement, entrepreneurship, and sustainable livelihood generation. She observed that skill development programmes serve limited purpose if trainees are unable to secure employment or establish their own enterprises after completing training.

The District Commissioner directed RSETI authorities to strengthen coordination with the District Employment Office and explore placement opportunities for trained candidates. She also stressed the need for internships, field exposure visits and stronger industry linkages to enhance employability and provide practical workplace experience.

Highlighting the importance of post-training support, Tewari said companies recruiting trained candidates should provide suitable accommodation facilities wherever necessary. Referring to driving-related training programmes, she instructed the Director of RSETI to facilitate the issuance of learner’s licences to successful trainees upon course completion to encourage greater participation and improve employment prospects in the sector.

She further urged banks to simplify and expedite loan processing for unemployed youth who have completed RSETI training and applied for financial assistance to start their own ventures. Emphasising that livelihood generation should remain the central objective of all training initiatives, she called for special efforts to bring eligible school dropout youth into skill development programmes.

Additional District Commissioner Nitisha Bora also addressed the meeting and highlighted the need to increase the participation of male candidates in training programmes. She suggested conducting awareness and mobilisation campaigns in colleges across the district to encourage more young people to enrol in skill development courses. Bora also stressed the value of motivation sessions and exposure visits in promoting entrepreneurship and employment opportunities among trainees.

Earlier, Director of PNB-RSETI Morigaon, Purnananda Pegu, presented a detailed report on the institute’s performance during the review period. He informed the committee that the institute conducted 31 training programmes and trained 1,024 candidates during the financial year 2025-26, achieving nearly 90 per cent of its annual target.

According to the report, 990 of the trainees belonged to Below Poverty Line (BPL) families, while women constituted a significant majority of participants. The institute also organised 123 Entrepreneurship Awareness Programmes and sensitisation campaigns across different parts of the district to mobilise rural unemployed youth towards skill development and self-employment.

The meeting was attended by Assistant Commissioner Santosh Buragohain, heads of various government departments and representatives of different banks.