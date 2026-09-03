Assam: Morigaon education department holds 30th ‘Nirontor’ programme for retired teachers

The Morigaon district education department on Thursday held the 30th edition of its ‘Nirontor’ programme, an initiative to provide retirement benefits to recently retired teachers and employees.

The programme was held at the office of the District Education Officer and was conducted by Dr Apurba Thakuria, Inspector of Schools, Morigaon, and District Elementary Education Officer.

Noted Tiwa art and culture exponent and Assam Sourav awardee Nadiram Deuri, Morigaon District Sahitya Sabha secretary Kushal Bora and Assam Unnati Sabha secretary Atanu Kumar Sharma attended the programme as distinguished guests.

Speaking on the role of teachers in shaping the future of students, Deuri said the selfless service of teachers plays a crucial role in determining the future of students. He recalled the contribution of his own teachers and said retired teacher Kashiram Deka of Markangkuchi Primary School played a significant role in his success.

Deuri praised the education department for continuing the ‘Nirontor’ initiative and said serving teachers today were fortunate to benefit from such efforts.

Education department officials, including Deputy Inspector of Schools Samar Barua, members of the Adhyapika Parishad, departmental staff and recently retired teachers and employees attended the event.

At the conclusion of the programme, Dr Thakuria urged the retired teachers and employees to maintain good health and continue contributing to the education sector after retirement, drawing on their long years of experience.

Retirement benefits were handed over to a total of 10 retired teachers and employees during Thursday’s programme.

A poem written by teacher Tulumoni Das dedicated to teachers was also released and recited at the event.