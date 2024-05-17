In response to the intense heatwave and the resulting difficulties faced by students, the Morigaon district education department has issued a series of directives aimed at ensuring the well-being of students.

Inspector of Schools, Apurba Thakuria, announced these measures to provide relief and safeguard the health of students during the scorching weather.

The directives mandate that school morning assemblies be scheduled earlier in the day to avoid the peak heat hours.

Schools have been instructed to install an adequate number of fans in classrooms to keep the students cool.

Additionally, ensuring a sufficient supply of drinking water has been emphasized, with specific instructions to store water in urinals and toilets, as well as for washing hands and faces.

Furthermore, the directive encourages students to engage in outdoor activities under shaded areas provided by trees.

Schools are also required to maintain essential primary medical supplies on-site to address any health issues stemming from excessive sweating or heat-related illnesses.

These measures are compulsory for all schools in the Morigaon district, with the primary objective of protecting students' health amid the extreme heat conditions. The education department's proactive approach aims to mitigate the adverse effects of the heatwave and create a safer environment for students.