The Additional District and Sessions Judge in Morigaon has sentenced Abdul Mannan under Section 6 of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act by the Additional Sessions Judge-cum-Special POCSO Judge, Morigaon.

He has been sentenced to rigorous imprisonment (RI) for life, which equates to imprisonment for the remainder of his natural life, and a fine of Rs 10,000.

In case of default on payment of the fine, he will face an additional three months of rigorous imprisonment.

The Superintendent of District Jail, Morigaon, has been authorized to take Abdul Mannan into custody to execute the sentence as per law.

This sentencing marks a strict legal response under the POCSO Act, which is aimed at addressing and punishing sexual offences against children.



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