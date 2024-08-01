Md. Abdul Jalil, a resident of Moritoli in Morigaon District, has been sentenced to 20 years of rigorous imprisonment (R.I.) for the crime of rape. The sentence was handed down today by N. A. Ahmed, Additional Sessions Judge-cum-Special Judge (POCSO), Morigaon.

In POCSO Case No. 88/2019, Jalil was convicted under Section 376AB of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) for the rape of a minor. The court also imposed a fine of Rs. 20,000 on him. Failure to pay the fine will result in an additional six months of R.I. The charges under Section 366 IPC were dropped, and Jalil was acquitted of those.

The court issued a warrant of commitment directing the Superintendent of District Jail, Morigaon, to receive Jalil and ensure the execution of the sentence. The case highlights the judiciary's commitment to upholding the law and delivering justice in cases of sexual violence.