The Morigaon police have detained a 65-year-old foreign national named Maqbool Hussain during a night raid on January 3.

Hussain had been on the run since being declared a foreigner by the court based on case number 24/15, which was lodged with the Foreigners Tribunal in 2015.

On Friday night, the police successfully apprehended Hussain after years of evasion.

The authorities had been actively searching for him following the tribunal's decision, which led to his status as an absconder.



Also Read: Assam: 28 declared foreigners from Barpeta sent to detention camps in Goalpara

Earlier in September 2024, 28 individuals declared as foreigners by the Foreigners Tribunal in Barpeta, Assam, were sent to a detention camp in Goalpara on Monday.

The group, comprising 9 women and 19 men, was escorted under heavy security amidst an emotionally charged atmosphere at the Barpeta Superintendent of Police's office.

In a culmination of a protracted legal process, the Foreigners Tribunal in Barpeta ordered the detention of 28 individuals who had been previously declared as foreigners.

The operation, spearheaded by the Barpeta police, resulted in the transfer of these individuals to the detention camp located in Matia, Goalpara district. The detainees were living in various parts of Barpeta district before their relocation.