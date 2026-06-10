Assam: Morigaon police arrest drug peddler, seize suspected heroin

The Special Branch of Morigaon Sadar Police arrested a suspected drug peddler during an anti-narcotics operation at Kalyanpur on Tuesday, June 9, and recovered 45 containers of a substance believed to be heroin.

The accused has been identified as Rakibur Rahman of Morimuslim Gaon in Morigaon district. Police said the seizure was made during a targeted operation based on specific inputs.

Officials suspect the recovered substance to be heroin, though confirmation is awaited following forensic examination.

Police sources added that the accused has a prior criminal history and was earlier imprisoned on three occasions in connection with narcotics-related offences.

Further investigation is underway to trace the source and distribution network of the contraband.