Assam: Morigaon Police arrest two notorious drug peddlers in Moirabari, narcotics worth Rs 2.7 lakh seized
Morigaon district police arrested two notorious drug peddlers in Hahchora, a village in Moirabari, Assam.
- Two drug peddlers arrested in Hahchora village of Morigaon district
- Police seized narcotics worth Rs 2,70,000 during the raid
- Two scooters and two mobile phones recovered for investigation
Morigaon district police arrested two notorious drug peddlers in Hahchora, a village in Moirabari, Assam.
The arrested individuals have been identified as Shabdul Rahman and Abu Bakkar Siddique. Acting on specific intelligence inputs, a joint operation was carried out by the Special Task Force (STF) of Morigaon Police in collaboration with the Bhelowguri Police. The swift and coordinated action led to the successful capture of the duo.
During the raid, officials recovered three soap boxes containing suspected narcotics, with an estimated black-market value of Rs 2,70,000. Authorities also seized two scooters and two mobile phones believed to be linked to the drug distribution network.
Police sources confirmed that interrogation of the accused is currently underway to uncover further links and the extent of the drug network operating in the area.
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