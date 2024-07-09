The police have apprehended a cyber fraudster, Mohidul Islam, in connection with a major loan fraud case from Moirabari under Morigaon district in Assam. The arrest comes under the ongoing investigation of Laharighat PS Case No.299/23.

Islam is accused of fraudulently obtaining a loan amounting to Rs. 5 lakhs from Piramal Company. He reportedly accomplished this by submitting fake and forged documents, showcasing his expertise in cyber deception.

The police have urged the public to remain vigilant and report any suspicious activities to help curb the rise of such fraudulent schemes. The investigation is ongoing, and further details are expected to emerge as the police continue their probe into the case.