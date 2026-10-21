A woman was arrested and eight containers containing suspected drugs were seized during a police operation in Assam’s Morigaon district, police said.

The arrested woman has been identified as Kulsum Bibi. The operation was conducted by a team from Bheluguri Police Station, led by Officer-in-Charge Mridul Pal, in Hahchara village.

According to information received, police arrested Bibi on suspicion of involvement in drug trafficking and seized eight containers filled with suspected drugs from her possession. Further details about the quantity and nature of the seized substances were not immediately available.

The arrest comes amid concerns over alleged drug trafficking in the Lahorighat and Moirabari areas of Morigaon district. There have also been allegations that some women are involved in the illegal trade.

Local residents have urged the police to intensify surveillance and conduct more operations to curb drug trafficking in the area.

Further details about the case and the seized substances are awaited.