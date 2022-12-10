Morigaon Police on December 10 busted a centre that issued fake Aadhaar and PAN cards in Laharighat.

The Morigaon Police seized various items used in the cybercrime. As many as 96 items used in cybercrime have been seized during the raid.

Police said that various items such as laptops, SIM cards, Aadhaar cards, bank passbooks, mobiles, printer machines, scanners and bogus documents were seized during the raid.

“We have also seized applications of different persons who had approached them to apply for Aadhar and Pan card. They were allegedly forging pan and Aadhaar cards and were applying loans in different person’s name.”, police said.

Police said that further investigations are underway.

Earlier on September, 2022, two persons were arrested in Nagaon district for allegedly operating a network of providing fake documents and identity cards under the guise of an NGO. Both the accused were apprehended from a shop at Dumdumia village.

The duo was involved in manufacturing and supplying fake voter cards, PAN cards, and Aadhar cards, the SP said.

They were running this illegal trade in the name of an NGO.

Six fake PAN cards, six mobile handsets, several pen drives, two computers, documents, and fake rubber stamps were recovered from their possession.