Morigaon Police seized 57 bottles of various alcoholic beverages during a raid on a shop in Dharamtul on Sunday, November 22 as part of a special enforcement drive against the alleged illegal sale of alcohol.

The raid was conducted under Dharamtul Police Station limits under the leadership of Deputy Superintendent of Police (B) Nitul Ronghang.

During the search, police recovered 45 bottles of whisky, five bottles of rum, three bottles of vodka, one bottle of beer, two bottles of V21 spirits and one bottle of country-made liquor.

The seized items were confiscated in the presence of witnesses, and necessary legal action has been initiated in connection with the recovery.

Morigaon Police said it would continue enforcement drives to curb the illegal sale and distribution of alcohol in the district.