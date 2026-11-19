Morigaon Police seized eight containers suspected to contain heroin during an anti-drug operation in Assam's Morigaon district. One person has been detained in connection with the seizure.

According to police, the seizure was made during a swift operation conducted in an area under the jurisdiction of Morigaon Police Station. Acting on the operation, police personnel recovered eight containers suspected to contain heroin and subsequently seized them.

One person allegedly linked to the case was detained during the operation.

Police said that necessary legal proceedings against the detained individual are underway. Further details regarding the seizure and the identity of the person detained are awaited.