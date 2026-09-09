Assam: Morigaon Police seize vehicle carrying 10 cattle, detain two

Morigaon Police have seized a vehicle allegedly being used to illegally transport cattle and detained two persons in connection with the case.

Acting on a tip-off, police intercepted the vehicle bearing registration number AS 01 TC 7052 in the heart of Morigaon town. Around 10 cattle were allegedly being transported in the vehicle under unhygienic and inhumane conditions.

Following the seizure, the two detained persons, along with the vehicle and the cattle, were taken to the Morigaon Sadar Police Station.

Police have launched an investigation into the alleged illegal transportation of cattle and are examining the circumstances surrounding the incident.