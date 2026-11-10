Serious allegations of corruption and autocratic functioning have been levelled against Ayub Khan, the headmaster of Purba Lelabari ME School in Assam's Morigaon district, triggering protests by members of the school's managing committee and parents.

At least 12 of the 15 members of the school's managing committee have reportedly opposed the headmaster's functioning, alleging irregularities and demanding action against him. Several parents have also extended support to the protest.

The protesters alleged that despite submitting written complaints to the authorities concerned, no satisfactory action had been taken against the headmaster.

According to the complainants, representations were submitted to the Lahorighat Block Elementary Education Officer, the Morigaon District Elementary Education Officer, the Additional District Commissioner in charge of the Education Department, the Nagaon Lok Sabha MP and the Morigaon district BJP president.

Alleging that their complaints had not received an adequate response, the managing committee members and parents staged a demonstration outside the school, demanding intervention by the authorities.

The controversy further intensified after the school's main entrance was reportedly found locked. The incident raised questions among the protesters, particularly as journalists were attempting to contact the headmaster for his response to the allegations.

The allegations against Khan are yet to be independently established. His response to the charges was not available at the time of filing this report.

The protesters have called for an appropriate inquiry into the alleged irregularities and action by the education department.