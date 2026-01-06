Assam: Morigaon schools to start at 10 am till January 13 amid severe cold wave
In response to prevailing severe cold conditions and prioritising the health and safety of students, the Morigaon district administration has ordered a temporary revision in school timings. As per the directive, all schools across the district will commence classes at 10:00 am with effect from January 7 to January 13, 2026.
- Morigaon schools to open at 10 am from 7-13 January due to severe cold.
- Revised timings apply to all school levels in Morigaon district.
- School closing times remain unchanged despite the new schedule.
In response to prevailing severe cold conditions and prioritising the health and safety of students, the Morigaon district administration has ordered a temporary revision in school timings. As per the directive, all schools across the district will commence classes at 10:00 am with effect from January 7 to January 13, 2026.
The authorities clarified that while the opening time has been revised, the closing time of schools will remain unchanged. The decision has been taken as a precautionary measure to safeguard students, particularly during early morning hours when temperatures remain critically low.
The order will be uniformly applicable to government, provincialised and private educational institutions, covering primary, upper primary, secondary and higher secondary levels throughout Morigaon district.
District officials stated that the temporary adjustment aims to minimise health risks to children during the cold spell, while ensuring that academic activities continue without major disruption.
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