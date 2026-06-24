Assam: Morigaon woman dies of dengue after battle with illness

A young woman from Morigaon district has reportedly died after contracting dengue, triggering concerns among local residents over the management and diagnosis of the disease.

The deceased has been identified as Sagarika Deka, a resident of Gosorguri village in Morigaon. According to family members, Sagarika began feeling unwell after returning from her workplace around June 7 or 8 and informed her family about her deteriorating health condition.

Her family initially took her to Morigaon Civil Hospital for treatment. However, relatives alleged that no diagnostic tests were conducted at the hospital despite her symptoms. As her condition worsened, she was later admitted to an ESIC hospital, where doctors reportedly diagnosed her with dengue.

Following the diagnosis, Sagarika was referred to Metro Hospital for advanced treatment. She was admitted to the Intensive Care Unit (ICU), where she remained under medical supervision before succumbing to the illness on June 23.

Family members said Sagarika was the sole earning member of the household. After passing her Higher Secondary examinations, she had been working in various private establishments to support her family, including her parents and brother.

Her death has cast a shadow of grief over the family and the local community, while also raising questions about early detection and treatment of dengue cases during the ongoing monsoon season.

