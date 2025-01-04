A large public meeting convened at the Barpujia Sports Ground in Central Assam on Saturday, resulting in the formation of "Moh Juj Suraksha Samiti Assam," an advocacy group aimed at challenging the Gauhati High Court's ban on traditional buffalo fights.



The meeting, attended by over 300 stakeholders, highlighted the cultural and economic significance of buffalo fighting and the impact of the ban on organizers and owners.



The ban, recently upheld following a petition by the animal rights organization PETA, extends to buffalo fights and ‘Bulbuli’ bird fights. In response, the gathering sought to unify stakeholders, including buffalo owners, event organizers, and regional representatives, to voice their collective dissent and advocate for the preservation of Assam’s traditional practices.

Presided over by Pradeep Bordoloi, the meeting attracted participants from Morigaon, Nagaon, Hojai, and Karbi Anglong, alongside 25 members of the Buffalo Fight Association. Discussions centered on the cultural importance of buffalo fighting and strategies to address the legal challenges posed by the ban.

A significant outcome of the meeting was the formal establishment of "Moh Juj Suraksha Samiti Assam," with Baboolal Nath from Nagaon appointed as its president and Prashant Dewari from Morigaon as the general secretary. The organization also formed a 31-member executive committee to manage its operations and drive efforts to safeguard the interests of buffalo fight organizers and owners.