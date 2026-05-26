Assam: Morikolong robbery accused killed in exchange of fire with police in Nagaon

An accused wanted in connection with the Morikolong robbery case was killed during a late-night gunfight between police and alleged criminals at Borkandoli in Rangalu under Nagaon district, Assam on May 25.

The deceased has been identified as Khairul Ali alias Moni, a resident of Thana Road in North Lakhimpur town. Police said he was one of the prime accused in the Morikolong robbery case and had been absconding since the incident.

According to police sources, Khairul had reportedly arrived in Nagaon again on Monday night allegedly with plans to execute another robbery. Acting on specific inputs regarding the movement of the gang, a police team launched an operation and reached the Borkandoli area in Rangalu.

Police stated that as the suspected robbers came face to face with the police team, the gang allegedly opened fire targeting the personnel. In the retaliatory firing by the police, Khairul Ali sustained bullet injuries.

He was immediately taken to Nagaon Medical College and Hospital, where he succumbed to his injuries on the way, police said.

During the operation, police recovered a 7.65 mm pistol and two empty cartridges from the possession of the deceased.

Further investigation into the case is underway.