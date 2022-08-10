The Elementary Education Department of Assam has ordered all school authorities of Kamrup Metro district to hold morning assemblies inside classrooms.

The order from the elementary education department comes following the death of a 10-year-old girl student of Nichols school in Guwahati.

According to reports, the girl allegedly suffered heat stroke after the school authorizes held a condolence meeting in the school campus in which students had to stay under the scorching sun for almost an hour.

The order was issued by Prasanna Borah, inspector of schools, owing to the scorching heat. The order has been issued for all government and private schools of the district.

The order read, “I would like to inform you that keeping in mind of the scorching heat, all Govt/provincialzed/ Private schools are hereby requested to hold the morning assembly inside the classrooms. Only special days, it may be celebrated at assembly field. This is for your necessary action.”

Notably, a record high maximum temperature was reported at many stations over Northeast India revolving around 33° C to 36° C.

Similarly, in Guwahati, the maximum temperature of 38.1° C is the second highest record for July. The record for the highest maximum temperature is 38.4° C recorded on July 18, 2018.

Meanwhile, the IMD officials have asked people to take precautions as temperatures are set to remain high for a few days.