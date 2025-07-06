Assam: Morongi cut off, over 20 villages inundated as Dhansiri breaches banks

Relentless monsoon rains have unleashed a fresh wave of destruction across Assam, inundating both urban and rural areas, displacing hundreds, and inflicting heavy damage on agriculture and infrastructure. From the hill town of Diphu in Karbi Anglong to the floodplains of Morongi, Sarupathar, and Teok, the state is reeling under one of its worst flooding phases this monsoon season.

In Diphu, the district headquarters of Karbi Anglong, flash floods struck late Friday night following prolonged heavy rainfall. The surrounding hills intensified runoff, leading to the Diphu River breaching its banks and inundating low-lying residential zones.

Localities including Panbari, Ramthakur Colony, Shivanagar, and parts of central Diphu were submerged overnight. Panic gripped residents as floodwaters gushed into homes, forcing overnight evacuations and damaging personal belongings.

The crisis has highlighted the town’s longstanding urban planning deficiencies, especially poor drainage systems. Super Market, a commercial locality already prone to chronic waterlogging, was once again underwater after a single downpour. Civil society groups and residents are now urging immediate administrative intervention to overhaul the town’s drainage infrastructure and avert future flooding.

In the Morongi region near Numaligarh, the Dhansiri River overflowed its banks, inundating more than 20 villages and trapping over 100 families. Many parts of the flood-affected zone fall under the newly carved Khumtai Legislative Assembly constituency.

Hardest-hit villages include Moinapara, Kathkatiya, Kuruka, Shalmora Grant, Dhuliya Gaon, Dusutimukh, 3 No. Bholaguri, Aborghat, Kaibarta Gaon, Chesamukh, and Borchapori.

Transport and communication lines have been snapped. Agricultural land has been extensively damaged, with standing paddy and vegetable crops destroyed. The specter of economic hardship looms large over farmers as fresh rainfall is expected in the coming days.

Further east, the Sarupathar and Borpathar subdivisions are witnessing similar distress. Continuous rainfall has caused the Dhansiri River to swell beyond danger levels, flooding several villages, including Naojan Koirigaon, Sewaguri, Shingimari, and Simoluchapori.

Scores of families have been evacuated to higher ground. The Sarupathar civil administration has activated relief camps to accommodate the displaced, while efforts are being made to safeguard livestock and critical supplies. However, blocked roads and submerged paths are slowing down the pace of relief and rescue operations.

In Teok, near Bonai Nepamua, the Jaji River breached its embankment—damaged earlier this year during the first wave of floods—leading to fresh flooding across farmlands.

Nearly 100 bighas of cultivable land now lie submerged. Farmers in the region have suffered significant losses with standing crops and harvested produce (kathia) washed away. While temporary repairs with bamboo and sandbags have been attempted, villagers remain unconvinced about the long-term reliability of such measures.

The flood-hit farming community fears that prolonged waterlogging could make agriculture unviable for the remainder of the season, deepening economic distress.

District administrations across affected regions have deployed disaster response teams, set up emergency shelters, and initiated food and medical supply chains. However, officials admit that ongoing rains and flooded access routes are proving to be major operational challenges.