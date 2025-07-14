Assam: Mortar shell recovered, safely defused in Tamulpur’s Khandajan River

A potential tragedy was averted in Assam’s Tamulpur district after an unexploded 81 mm mortar shell was discovered by villagers in the Khandajan River near Bimalanagar, close to an old firing range. The location falls under the jurisdiction of the Nagrijuli Police Outpost.

The mortar, exposed due to soil erosion, was spotted by local residents on Sunday. Authorities were immediately alerted, and the area was swiftly cordoned off by the Assam Police and SSB (Sashastra Seema Bal) personnel, who maintained strict surveillance throughout the day.

On Monday morning, a bomb disposal unit from Changsari Military Station arrived on site and safely recovered the live mortar shell. According to Diganta Kumar Choudhury, APS, Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP), Tamulpur, the mortar was successfully defused at 11:20 AM without any casualties or property damage.

The defusal operation was conducted with utmost precision and caution in the presence of police officials, SSB personnel, and the village headman (gram pradhan). Local residents expressed relief and lauded the alertness, coordination, and swift response of the security forces and administration in handling the situation.

Authorities have urged residents of the surrounding areas to remain vigilant and immediately report any suspicious objects, especially in regions known to have been former military zones.