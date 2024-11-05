Minister of State for External Affairs and Textiles, Pabitra Margherita, in a move to bolster the development of Jawaharlal Nehru College in Boko, announced a fund of Rs 15 lakhs for the construction of a digital or artistic bus stand for the students during the college's diamond jubilee celebration on Monday.

Further, Minister Margherita promised financial assistance for any future development works at the college, emphasising his support for the institution's growth and progress.

The minister's visit comes as the college, which spans around 100 bighas of land, continues to expand its offerings. According to Principal Dr Tapan Dutta, the college now houses both arts and science streams, as well as a botanical garden, rubber garden, and a pond under the Amrit Sarovar scheme.

The college has also become a drone pilot training centre and is set to establish an industry to produce yarn from banana fibres under the PM-DevINE scheme.

During his address, Minister Margherita expressed his appreciation for the college's efforts in providing quality education and technical training to its students, as well as engaging the local community in various initiatives. He also recited a poem by renowned Assamese poet Rupkonwar Jyotiprasad Agarwala, further highlighting his connection to the region.