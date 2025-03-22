Arjun Ram Meghwal, the Union Minister of State (I/C) for Law & Justice and Parliamentary Affairs, on March 22 paid a visit to Baksa district to assess the progress of various Central government schemes.

During his visit, he chaired a review meeting at the District Commissioner’s conference hall in Mushalpur, where he emphasised the need for enhanced agricultural productivity and the establishment of cold storage facilities to support farmers.

Highlighting Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s Antyodaya vision uplifting the poorest of the poor, Meghwal stressed the importance of improved inter-district coordination and rural entrepreneurship development. He advocated for strengthening cooperative networks and streamlining supply chains to enhance market access for farmers and small-scale enterprises.

Recognising Baksa’s potential in honey production, the Minister urged local authorities to facilitate capacity-building programs and technical support for beekeepers. He emphasised that better market access and value addition could significantly boost profitability for honey producers in the region.

Additionally, Meghwal reviewed key departments, including handloom and textiles, acknowledging their role in generating local employment and economic growth. He underscored the need for targeted interventions to bolster rural livelihoods and harness Baksa’s agricultural potential.

The review meeting was attended by MCLA Ghanshyam Das, District Commissioner Gautam Das, Block Development Officers (BDOs), Heads of Departments, and other senior government officials.

The minister’s visit reaffirmed the Central government’s commitment to strengthening rural infrastructure and economic development in the region.