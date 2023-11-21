One of most wanted drug mafia identified as Hekmat Ali was injured in police firing in Nagaon, while he attempted to flee from police custody on November 20.

Acting on special inputs, Assam Police carried out a search operation at the residence of Hekmat Ali and seized huge quantities of brown sugar along with a vehicle and few incriminating objects.

As per preliminary reports, the most wanted drug mafia has been running his illegal activities by hoodwinking the authorities for a long period.

Ali has been admitted at Guwahati Medical College and hospital and currently undergoing treatment for his injuries.