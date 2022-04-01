The most wanted poacher, Ranjay Bardhan, has been taken into custody by Forest Department authorities for questioning, marking a significant breakthrough in Assam’s ongoing campaign against illegal poaching activities.

Divisional Forest Officer of Kaziranga Ramesh Gogoi said that the Forest Department as well as the Police had evidence of Ranjay Bardhan's involvement in illegal records since 2020 but he has been absconding since then .

Ranjay Bardhan surrender on March 27 before the Bokakhat judicial magistrates 3 cases were registered against him.

He was also involved in the illegal rackets since 2020, but he has been absconding since then.