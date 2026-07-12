Assam: Mother allegedly abandons 11-month-old infant at Silchar Civil Hospital, police probe underway

An alleged case of infant abandonment at Silchar Civil Hospital triggered concern on Sunday, July 12, after a woman reportedly left her approximately 11-month-old baby with another visitor and failed to return, prompting police to launch an investigation.

According to reports, the woman approached another woman who had come to the hospital to visit a patient and requested her to look after the infant for a short while, saying she was going to the washroom. The visitor agreed on humanitarian grounds. However, when the woman did not return even after a considerable period, the caretaker became concerned and alerted the hospital authorities.

Following the information, police personnel reached the hospital, took custody of the infant, and initiated an investigation into the matter. Despite nearly two hours having elapsed since the incident, the identity of the child and the whereabouts of the mother or any family members remained unknown.

The Child Helpline was also informed about the incident. However, no representative had reached the hospital by the time this report was filed.

Police are examining the circumstances surrounding the incident to ascertain the identity of the child's mother and determine whether the infant was deliberately abandoned or if any other factors led to the child being left behind. Further investigation is underway.