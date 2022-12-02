In an unfortunate incident, a mother along with her 7-year-old daughter was found hanging at a rented house in Guwahati on December 2.

As per reports, the incident took place at Sijubari Chariali in Guwahati under Hatigaon Police station.

In a video, the woman was seen alleging that she was abused physically and mentally and added, "I didn't get peace while I was alive, please pray for me to get peace after I die".

Reports further claimed that her husband used to roam at night keeping them at home under the influence of family members, and he used to beat his wife.

However, upon receiving the information of the same, a team of police reached the spot and began their investigations.

Based on the allegations of the video, the police apprehended the deceased's husband identified as Azad Ali.

Later, during the interrogation, the husband informed the police that the incident took place while he was out for work.