In a fatal road accident in Tamulpur, a mother and her 5-year-old child were critically injured at Sauraguri Nagrijuli-Odalguri road.

Rimzim Basumtari, 5-year-old, and his mother, Anita Basumtari, were both critically injured in the accident.

A speeding bike number AS-14 L-9558 collided with the child from behind in Sauraguri while mother Anita Basumtari was riding her bicycle from UN Academy School to her home.

The injured mother and daughter were immediately admitted to Tamulpur Primary Health Centre by the local people.

The child was critically injured, therefore the medical college in Tamulpur performed first aid and transferred it to Guwahati Medical College in a critical condition.