Tragedy struck early Tuesday morning in Moran, within Assam's Dibrugarh district, as a woman and her 3-year-old daughter lost their lives in a devastating road accident. The duo, passengers in a rented four-wheeler vehicle, collided with a parked stationary truck along the highway.

Despite rescue efforts by bystanders and locals, the woman succumbed to her injuries at the scene, while her toddler daughter tragically passed away en route to the hospital.

The deceased woman has been identified as Bibi Akhtar (38), originally from Khumtai in Moran. The vehicle involved in the accident, bearing registration number ‘AS 01 QC 3813’, was reportedly traveling from Guwahati city to Moran at the time of the incident.

This unfortunate event adds to a recent string of road accidents in Assam, including the tragic demise of Rajiv Lekharu, an assistant professor at the department of commerce at Bihpuria College in Assam's Lakhimpur district.

Lekharu, assigned election duty for the first phase of polling in Assam, was returning home from the designated polling booth when the accident occurred near Doolahat, approximately 23 kilometers from Bihpuria in Lakhimpur.

Traveling in his own vehicle, Lekharu's car collided with an oncoming bus, resulting in his immediate demise at the scene. These incidents underscore the urgent need for enhanced road safety measures and vigilance to prevent further loss of lives on Assam's roads.